Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 874 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 874 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IIPR. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 9.6% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.1% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 14.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Compass Point lowered their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Craig Hallum downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.80.

Innovative Industrial Properties Price Performance

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $76.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.70, a current ratio of 17.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.06 and a 200 day moving average of $78.19. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.36 and a 52 week high of $125.38.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $76.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.80 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.72% and a return on equity of 8.22%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.38%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 127.89%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

