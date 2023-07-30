Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 88,441 Shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 126.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 158,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,441 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Grab were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grab by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Grab by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 27,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,704 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Grab by 0.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,028,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after acquiring an additional 5,459 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Grab by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 11,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Grab by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 195,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 5,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GRAB. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Grab from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Grab in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Grab from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. HSBC raised their price objective on Grab from $4.03 to $4.20 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2.55 to $3.10 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRAB opened at $3.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 0.88. Grab Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $4.03.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Grab had a negative return on equity of 22.08% and a negative net margin of 86.94%. The firm had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 130.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

