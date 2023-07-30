Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Li Auto by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 325,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,226,000 after purchasing an additional 188,828 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Li Auto by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Li Auto by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Li Auto in the 1st quarter worth approximately $966,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Li Auto by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 86,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. 9.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Li Auto from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Li Auto from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Li Auto from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Li Auto from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Li Auto from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.74.

Li Auto stock opened at $42.72 on Friday. Li Auto Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $42.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.68. The company has a market capitalization of $44.53 billion, a PE ratio of -251.29 and a beta of 0.80.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Li Auto Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

