Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,074 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROIC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,732,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 91.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,244,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,335,000 after buying an additional 1,074,859 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 11.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,382,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,090,000 after buying an additional 787,907 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the first quarter valued at $11,958,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 902,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,490,000 after acquiring an additional 462,163 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Retail Opportunity Investments Trading Up 1.1 %

ROIC stock opened at $14.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.42 and its 200 day moving average is $13.74. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.97 and a 12-month high of $18.78.

Retail Opportunity Investments Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.16%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Retail Opportunity Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

(Free Report)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2023, ROIC owned 93 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.