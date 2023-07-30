Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 69.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,181 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Coupang were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPNG. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Coupang by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 188,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after buying an additional 73,703 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Coupang by 140.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,035,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,315,000 after acquiring an additional 605,499 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coupang by 111.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 12,562 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coupang by 27.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 81,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 17,248 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Coupang by 75.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 33,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Coupang alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $31,220,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,651,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,656,596.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coupang news, Director Pedro Franceschi sold 7,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total value of $114,216.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,633.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $31,220,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,651,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,656,596.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,337,078 shares of company stock valued at $36,626,905. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Coupang Trading Up 6.1 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CPNG shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Coupang from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Coupang from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.80.

Shares of NYSE:CPNG opened at $18.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.77 and a 200 day moving average of $16.09. The company has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a PE ratio of 150.10 and a beta of 1.41. Coupang, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.66 and a 12-month high of $21.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Coupang had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 0.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Coupang Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.