Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,799 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 70.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 271 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 324 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 358 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 138.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $204,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,826 shares in the company, valued at $4,201,071.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $204,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,826 shares in the company, valued at $4,201,071.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Renee D. Gala sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total transaction of $790,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,740,101.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,726 shares of company stock worth $1,011,386 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

JAZZ opened at $130.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.72. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $120.64 and a 52-week high of $163.31.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.58 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $892.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.11 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 24.72% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. As a group, analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.73 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JAZZ. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.75.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

