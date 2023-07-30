Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the first quarter worth $29,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Alcoa by 4.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the first quarter worth $435,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Alcoa by 8.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,089,000 after buying an additional 8,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the first quarter worth $242,000.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AA has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley Financial reduced their price target on Alcoa from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Alcoa from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research cut Alcoa from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Alcoa from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Alcoa from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.82.

Alcoa Stock Performance

Shares of AA stock opened at $34.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.03. Alcoa Co. has a 12-month low of $31.14 and a 12-month high of $58.24.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.24. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.90%.

Alcoa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.