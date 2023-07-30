Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $351,299,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 247.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,025,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290,600 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 1,613.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,695,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,233 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP acquired a new position in United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $115,175,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $61,857,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of UAL opened at $54.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.03. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.58 and a 12-month high of $58.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.90 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 48.89%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

UAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Argus increased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet raised United Airlines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $256,211.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,599,801.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total transaction of $627,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,440.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $256,211.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,599,801.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Airlines Profile

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.