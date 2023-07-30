Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,746 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,473,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,738,000 after buying an additional 2,843,715 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,652,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863,572 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,988,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,833,000 after purchasing an additional 780,592 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,345,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,978,000 after purchasing an additional 83,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,919,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,178,000 after purchasing an additional 93,134 shares during the last quarter.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHO opened at $10.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $12.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.26.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Announces Dividend

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $243.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.93 million. As a group, analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.57.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 15 hotels comprised of 7,735 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership and disposition of hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate.

