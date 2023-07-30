Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 270.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the third quarter worth about $128,000. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DSGX opened at $77.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.69 and its 200 day moving average is $76.87. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.26 and a 12 month high of $82.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 61.18 and a beta of 1.02.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $136.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DSGX shares. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com cut The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.86.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

