Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 1,159 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 32.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Paylocity by 12.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the first quarter worth about $14,007,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,053 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,594,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Paylocity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Paylocity by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Joshua Scutt sold 3,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $618,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,156,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Paylocity news, SVP Joshua Scutt sold 3,091 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $618,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,156,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 50,000 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.70, for a total transaction of $8,385,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,226,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,023,291.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 132,031 shares of company stock valued at $22,612,162. Insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PCTY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $285.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $311.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $199.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $297.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.13.

Shares of PCTY opened at $226.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.13 and a beta of 1.08. Paylocity Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $160.00 and a twelve month high of $276.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $192.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.72.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $339.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.79 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 20.23%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

