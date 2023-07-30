Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 19,000 Shares of Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its position in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Free Report) by 30.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in TIM were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in TIM by 132.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,386,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,808,000 after buying an additional 1,359,824 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of TIM by 6.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 722,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,779,000 after acquiring an additional 42,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TIM by 26.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,873,000 after acquiring an additional 110,538 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TIM by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 458,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,210,000 after acquiring an additional 37,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of TIM by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 449,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,233,000 after purchasing an additional 201,116 shares during the period. 3.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TIM alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on TIMB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TIM in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price target on TIM from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded TIM from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th.

TIM Stock Performance

Shares of TIMB opened at $15.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.79 and a 200 day moving average of $13.20. Tim S.A. has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $15.74.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. TIM had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 7.10%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tim S.A. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TIM Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.1232 per share. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. TIM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.44%.

About TIM

(Free Report)

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers ultra-broadband, digital content, and tailored packages services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TIM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.