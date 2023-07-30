Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 23,900 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 50.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,395 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 23,900 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in NOV were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOV. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new stake in NOV in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in NOV in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NOV in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in NOV by 166.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,728 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOV stock opened at $19.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.42 and its 200 day moving average is $18.72. NOV Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $24.83.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. NOV had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

Several analysts have weighed in on NOV shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of NOV from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of NOV from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of NOV in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NOV in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.73.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

