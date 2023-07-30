Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Datadog were worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dantai Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,848,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 6,097.1% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 12,621 shares during the period. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 209.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. now owns 20,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 5,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,804,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Datadog alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DDOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $82.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. TheStreet upgraded Datadog from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Datadog from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.50.

Datadog Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $112.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -415.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.34 and a twelve month high of $120.75.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $481.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.29 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $6,602,612.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 355,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,381,139.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $6,602,612.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,381,139.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.34, for a total value of $1,163,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,218 shares in the company, valued at $32,018,862.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 932,199 shares of company stock worth $87,435,773 in the last quarter. 14.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.