Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 14.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 201,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,763 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $14,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 92.4% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 329.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DDOG shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Datadog from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $75.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.50.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $112.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.08. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.34 and a 52 week high of $120.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -415.52 and a beta of 0.93.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $481.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.29 million. Equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.34, for a total transaction of $1,163,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,018,862.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $2,204,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,331,775.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.34, for a total transaction of $1,163,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,218 shares in the company, valued at $32,018,862.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 932,199 shares of company stock valued at $87,435,773. Corporate insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

