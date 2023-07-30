Delta 9 Cannabis (TSE:DN) Trading 18.2% Higher

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (TSE:DN – Get Free Report) traded up 18.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 686,351 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 174% from the average session volume of 250,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Delta 9 Cannabis Stock Up 18.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,563.31, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Delta 9 Cannabis (TSE:DN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Delta 9 Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 194.35% and a negative net margin of 38.46%. The company had revenue of C$16.90 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Delta 9 Cannabis

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company engages in the cultivation, processing, extraction, wholesale distribution, retail, and sale of medical and recreational cannabis products. Its products include dried cannabis flowers, pre-rolls, and dried sift cannabis, as well as oils, and extracted and derivative products.

