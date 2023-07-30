Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.88.

Several analysts have weighed in on DAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,155.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $277,229.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,155.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $162,240.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,129.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 41.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAL opened at $45.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.31. Delta Air Lines has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $49.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $15.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 59.56%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 8.62%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Further Reading

