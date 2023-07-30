DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Hits New 1-Year High at $35.17

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $35.17 and last traded at $34.10, with a volume of 17816 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.37.

DENSO Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get DENSO alerts:

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). DENSO had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $13.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.74 billion. Equities analysts expect that DENSO Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

About DENSO

DENSO Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive parts in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers air-conditioning systems, including thermal management heat pump system, heat pump air-conditioning systems, refrigerant products, personal heating and cooling devices, air quality system, heat exchangers, bus air-conditioning systems, automotive freezers, and cooling products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DENSO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENSO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.