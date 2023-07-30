Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 243,500 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the June 30th total of 208,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

DWVYF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC cut shares of Derwent London from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Derwent London from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Shares of Derwent London stock opened at $24.44 on Friday. Derwent London has a fifty-two week low of $24.44 and a fifty-two week high of $26.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.56.

Derwent London plc owns 75 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.9 billion as at 30 June 2022, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

