DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Given Outperform Rating at Barrington Research

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Barrington Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 168.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DHX. StockNews.com cut shares of DHI Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of DHI Group from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of DHI Group from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Shares of DHX stock opened at $3.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.79 and its 200-day moving average is $4.11. The stock has a market cap of $176.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.14, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.19. DHI Group has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $6.56.

DHI Group ( NYSE:DHX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $38.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.78 million. DHI Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 1.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that DHI Group will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in DHI Group by 333.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in DHI Group by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in DHI Group by 8.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in DHI Group by 75.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,680 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an online career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

