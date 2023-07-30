DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,534 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,550,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,428,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 12.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,538,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,369 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,813,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,970,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,193 shares during the period.

DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Performance

Shares of DRH stock opened at $8.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.36. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52 week low of $7.14 and a 52 week high of $10.04.

DiamondRock Hospitality Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DRH. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.90.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 35 premium quality hotels with over 9,600 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

