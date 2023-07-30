Diana Shipping (DSX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 1st. Analysts expect Diana Shipping to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $68.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 million. Diana Shipping had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 25.30%. On average, analysts expect Diana Shipping to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

Diana Shipping Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DSX opened at $3.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $416.18 million, a PE ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.13. Diana Shipping has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.92.

Diana Shipping Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.35%. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.88%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diana Shipping

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the first quarter worth $45,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping in the first quarter valued at $59,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the first quarter worth $63,000. 10.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diana Shipping

(Get Free Report)

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 17, 2023, it operated a fleet of 41 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 10 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, 9 Ultramax, and 7 Panamax.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.