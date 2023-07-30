Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Stock Price Up 9.9%

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 9.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.00 and last traded at $2.99. Approximately 443,512 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 829,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.72.

Dingdong (Cayman) Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $701.60 million, a P/E ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.83.

Get Dingdong (Cayman) alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dingdong (Cayman)

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DDL. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 24.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dingdong (Cayman)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh groceries, including vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood; prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It also operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh app.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.