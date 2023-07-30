Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.25

Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.25 and last traded at $8.54, with a volume of 55589283 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.90.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Trading Down 6.2 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 77.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 353.4% in the 1st quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

