Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Shares Gap Down to $13.28

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.28, but opened at $13.01. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $12.96, with a volume of 5,547,202 shares.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Stock Down 2.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPXS. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 1,313.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 302.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the first quarter valued at about $53,000.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

