Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Shares Gap Down to $31.17

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $31.17, but opened at $30.43. Dorchester Minerals shares last traded at $30.50, with a volume of 30,541 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Dorchester Minerals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Dorchester Minerals Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.75.

Dorchester Minerals Cuts Dividend

Dorchester Minerals ( NASDAQ:DMLP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 73.63% and a net margin of 75.07%. The firm had revenue of $40.17 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.79%. Dorchester Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 121.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.54 per share, with a total value of $214,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 32,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,608.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dorchester Minerals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,076 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 53,343 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 47.8% in the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 35.2% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Dorchester Minerals by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,836 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. 20.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 592 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

Featured Articles

