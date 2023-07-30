Dorman Products (DORM) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter. Dorman Products has set its FY23 guidance at $5.15 to $5.35 EPS.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.38). Dorman Products had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $466.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Dorman Products to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DORM opened at $83.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.06. Dorman Products has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $108.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 0.54.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DORM shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut Dorman Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Dorman Products in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Dorman Products by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,257,228 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $404,566,000 after buying an additional 35,922 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Dorman Products by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,998,373 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $246,227,000 after buying an additional 23,383 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Dorman Products by 790.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,872,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $151,448,000 after buying an additional 1,662,313 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Dorman Products by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,098,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $120,557,000 after buying an additional 229,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 975,874 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,919,000 after purchasing an additional 136,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers powertrain product, including intake and exhaust manifolds, cooling products, harmonic balancers, fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, and other engine, and transmission and axle components; chassis products comprising control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, leaf springs, and other suspension, steering, and brake components; motor vehicle body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; and hardware products comprising threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

