DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Insider Sells $30,157.50 in Stock

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) insider Julie Eddleman sold 750 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $30,157.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,202,007.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Julie Eddleman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 11th, Julie Eddleman sold 750 shares of DoubleVerify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $29,152.50.

On Tuesday, June 27th, Julie Eddleman sold 750 shares of DoubleVerify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $28,492.50.

DoubleVerify Stock Performance

Shares of DoubleVerify stock opened at $41.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.06. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.38 and a twelve month high of $41.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.14 and a beta of 0.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $122.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.93 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 5.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in DoubleVerify by 14.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 3.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 14.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on DV. TheStreet downgraded shares of DoubleVerify from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Stephens began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.86.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

