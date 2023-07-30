DT Midstream (DTM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.44 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 40.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect DT Midstream to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DT Midstream Stock Performance

DTM opened at $53.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.80. DT Midstream has a 1 year low of $45.10 and a 1 year high of $61.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at DT Midstream

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.44%.

In other news, Director Peter I. Tumminello bought 5,000 shares of DT Midstream stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.35 per share, for a total transaction of $236,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,196.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DT Midstream news, Chairman Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.70 per share, with a total value of $93,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,471.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter I. Tumminello purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.35 per share, for a total transaction of $236,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,888 shares in the company, valued at $468,196.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $400,005 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DT Midstream

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in DT Midstream by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,233,000 after buying an additional 14,913 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in DT Midstream by 5.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in DT Midstream by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DT Midstream by 23.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 31.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,087 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DTM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on DT Midstream from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on DT Midstream from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho decreased their target price on DT Midstream from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James assumed coverage on DT Midstream in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on DT Midstream from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.83.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

