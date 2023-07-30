Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Stock Position Increased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 48.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,498 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Dynatrace by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,402,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,413,000 after buying an additional 702,695 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Dynatrace by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,202,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,896,000 after buying an additional 2,218,679 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Dynatrace by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,678,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,189,000 after buying an additional 538,823 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Dynatrace by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,306,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,757,000 after buying an additional 974,376 shares during the period. Finally, RGM Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,012,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,388,000 after purchasing an additional 875,382 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

DT stock opened at $54.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.03, a P/E/G ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.30. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.54 and a 52 week high of $55.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $314.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.51 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 10.81%. Sell-side analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, 58.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dynatrace news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 17,856,400 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $925,854,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,668,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,679,004,984.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dynatrace news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 15,812 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $808,625.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 191,115 shares in the company, valued at $9,773,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 17,856,400 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $925,854,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,668,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,679,004,984.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,207,407 shares of company stock worth $943,913,963. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

