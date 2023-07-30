e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,515 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,287,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,224,000 after buying an additional 67,611 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,147,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,262,000 after buying an additional 504,690 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,606,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,445,000 after purchasing an additional 55,263 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 140.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,553,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,909,000 after purchasing an additional 906,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,321,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,088,000 after purchasing an additional 241,048 shares in the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total transaction of $4,522,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,767,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 17,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $1,803,321.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 108,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,269,433.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total transaction of $4,522,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,767,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,643 shares of company stock valued at $21,680,196 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Up 4.0 %

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $115.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.73 and a 12 month high of $120.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.49.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $187.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.63 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 18.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $87.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.42.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

