Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on EXP. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $155.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.80.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

Eagle Materials stock opened at $182.34 on Friday. Eagle Materials has a twelve month low of $101.98 and a twelve month high of $194.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $176.76 and its 200 day moving average is $156.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $601.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.11 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.68% and a net margin of 21.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Materials will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Haack sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total value of $852,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,771,044.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eagle Materials news, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 4,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total value of $783,632.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,573.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total transaction of $852,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,771,044.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,939 shares of company stock worth $7,804,980. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 681.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.