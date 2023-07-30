Eaton (ETN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.11 per share for the quarter. Eaton has set its Q2 guidance at $2.04-$2.14 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $8.30-$8.50 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Eaton’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Eaton to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Eaton Price Performance

ETN opened at $203.30 on Friday. Eaton has a 52-week low of $129.85 and a 52-week high of $211.83. The stock has a market cap of $81.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $194.24 and a 200 day moving average of $176.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Eaton

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 53.67%.

In related news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total value of $367,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,342,689. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 2,880.0% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Eaton from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.31.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

