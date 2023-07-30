EBR Systems, Inc. (ASX:EBR) Insider Purchases A$29,999.97 in Stock

EBR Systems, Inc. (ASX:EBR – Get Free Report) insider Bronwyn Evans purchased 32,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.91 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of A$29,999.97 ($20,270.25).

EBR Systems Price Performance

EBR Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EBR Systems, Inc develops implantable systems for wireless tissue stimulation. The company offers WiSE cardiac resynchronization therapy system that uses a proprietary wireless technology to deliver pacing stimulation directly to the inside of the left ventricle of the heart. Its products are used to eliminate lead complications, such as placement difficulty, unintended nerve stimulation, dislodgement, extraction, and repositioning.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EBR Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EBR Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.