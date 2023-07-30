EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

EMCORE Stock Performance

Shares of EMKR stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average of $1.03. The company has a market cap of $36.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.80. EMCORE has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $3.49.

Get EMCORE alerts:

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $26.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million. EMCORE had a negative net margin of 47.91% and a negative return on equity of 33.76%. Equities research analysts forecast that EMCORE will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EMCORE

In other EMCORE news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 235,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.69, for a total transaction of $162,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,395,963 shares in the company, valued at $3,723,214.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold 700,594 shares of company stock worth $527,268 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in EMCORE by 36.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in EMCORE in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of EMCORE by 34.9% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCORE during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EMCORE during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. 51.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMCORE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Broadband. The company offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as gyroscopes and multi-axis sensors, inertial measurement units, fiber optic gyroscopes, inertial navigation systems, tactical navigation, and naval and amphibious navigation, as well as radar positioning and pointing systems, and artillery survey systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EMCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.