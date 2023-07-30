Encompass Health (EHC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 1st. Analysts expect Encompass Health to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Encompass Health to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Encompass Health Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of EHC opened at $66.07 on Friday. Encompass Health has a 52-week low of $45.11 and a 52-week high of $68.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.90 and its 200-day moving average is $61.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.07.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Encompass Health from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Encompass Health from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Encompass Health from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Encompass Health from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.64.

Encompass Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Featured Stories

