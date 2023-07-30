EnLink Midstream (ENLC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 1st. Analysts expect EnLink Midstream to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. On average, analysts expect EnLink Midstream to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

EnLink Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of ENLC stock opened at $11.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. EnLink Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $8.04 and a fifty-two week high of $13.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 2.52.

EnLink Midstream Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on EnLink Midstream in a report on Monday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on EnLink Midstream from $14.50 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on EnLink Midstream from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on EnLink Midstream in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on EnLink Midstream from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in EnLink Midstream by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 18,487 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in EnLink Midstream by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 33,916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in EnLink Midstream by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 175,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 24,361 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in EnLink Midstream by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,225,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $108,324,000 after purchasing an additional 746,457 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in EnLink Midstream by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,723,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,633,000 after purchasing an additional 231,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

About EnLink Midstream

(Get Free Report)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.