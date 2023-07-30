Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) PT Lowered to $190.00 at Craig Hallum

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $259.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Craig Hallum’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. HSBC started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $169.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $224.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.86.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $154.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of 38.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.44. Enphase Energy has a 52-week low of $145.67 and a 52-week high of $339.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.64.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $711.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.94 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 74.99% and a net margin of 20.48%. On average, equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total value of $248,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total transaction of $248,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $313,604.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,470,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enphase Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 278.0% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 71.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.