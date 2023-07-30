Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Enservco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ENSV opened at $0.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.68. Enservco has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $3.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.47.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.91 million for the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 44.23% and a negative return on equity of 299.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enservco

Enservco Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENSV. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Enservco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $427,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Enservco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Enservco by 852.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 165,452 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Enservco by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 181,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 98,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Enservco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. 29.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

