Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
Enservco Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ENSV opened at $0.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.68. Enservco has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $3.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.47.
Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.91 million for the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 44.23% and a negative return on equity of 299.37%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enservco
Enservco Company Profile
Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.
Featured Stories
