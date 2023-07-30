Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,087 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFSC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Enterprise Financial Services Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $41.52 on Friday. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 1 year low of $36.16 and a 1 year high of $56.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.46.

Enterprise Financial Services Announces Dividend

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 30.42%. The firm had revenue of $202.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on EFSC. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen P. Marsh acquired 2,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.40 per share, for a total transaction of $99,909.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 47,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,616. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Financial Services

(Free Report)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.