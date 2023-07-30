EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 80.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,542 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in EPR Properties during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in EPR Properties during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in EPR Properties by 104.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in EPR Properties during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in EPR Properties by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 77.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded EPR Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on EPR Properties from $40.00 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. JMP Securities raised EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on EPR Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.94.

EPR Properties Trading Down 0.3 %

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

NYSE:EPR opened at $43.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.75 and a 200-day moving average of $41.88. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $33.92 and a 1 year high of $55.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a current ratio of 8.01.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.98%.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

