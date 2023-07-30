Equitrans Midstream (ETRN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 1st. Analysts expect Equitrans Midstream to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.73 million. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 18.27% and a positive return on equity of 18.92%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Equitrans Midstream to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Equitrans Midstream Trading Up 2.2 %

ETRN stock opened at $10.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.92. Equitrans Midstream has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $10.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Equitrans Midstream Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -83.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 14,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Equitrans Midstream by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETRN has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.69.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.