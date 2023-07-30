Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Escalade from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

Get Escalade alerts:

Escalade Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ESCA opened at $14.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $199.22 million, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Escalade has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $15.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.29.

Institutional Trading of Escalade

Escalade ( NASDAQ:ESCA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $67.77 million for the quarter. Escalade had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 5.31%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Escalade by 5.2% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Escalade by 253.9% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 27,929 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Escalade in the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Escalade by 1,369.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 13,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Escalade in the first quarter valued at $178,000. 20.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Escalade Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Escalade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Escalade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.