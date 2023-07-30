Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.63) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.97 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.93) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Esperion Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $1.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.90. The company has a market cap of $144.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.17. Esperion Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $8.87.

ESPR has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1.25 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.44.

In related news, CEO Sheldon L. Koenig purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.26 per share, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,816 shares in the company, valued at $394,148.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 928 shares of company stock worth $1,415 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 13,354,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,233,000 after buying an additional 6,505,808 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,850,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,147,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,117 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,706,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,771,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,223 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

