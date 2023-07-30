Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Separately, Northcoast Research downgraded Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Essential Utilities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.57.

NYSE:WTRG opened at $42.14 on Friday. Essential Utilities has a twelve month low of $38.50 and a twelve month high of $52.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.02. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.77.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.02). Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $726.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Essential Utilities will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Essential Utilities news, President Colleen Arnold sold 1,244 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total value of $52,048.96. Following the transaction, the president now owns 7,796 shares in the company, valued at $326,184.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 160.5% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 50.0% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

