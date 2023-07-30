Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the three brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.20.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Everi from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Everi from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Everi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Everi from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Everi from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Get Everi alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 10,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $157,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,143.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everi

Everi Stock Up 0.8 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRI. Simcoe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Everi in the first quarter valued at about $73,863,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Everi by 6,482.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,523,831 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,681 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everi during the first quarter worth approximately $17,158,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Everi by 142.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 662,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,810,000 after purchasing an additional 389,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Everi by 4.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,002,359 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $102,940,000 after purchasing an additional 279,348 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everi stock opened at $14.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. Everi has a 1-year low of $13.52 and a 1-year high of $21.11.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $200.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.43 million. Everi had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 55.02%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Everi will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Everi

(Get Free Report

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and Financial Technology Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.