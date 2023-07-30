Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.50.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Exelon in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Exelon in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

Get Exelon alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 767.1% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 53.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 263.8% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of EXC opened at $41.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Exelon has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $47.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.07 and its 200 day moving average is $41.52. The company has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.61.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Research analysts expect that Exelon will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Exelon Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.