ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

EXLS has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of ExlService from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ExlService from $201.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of ExlService from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of ExlService from $175.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.67.

Shares of EXLS opened at $142.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.37. ExlService has a fifty-two week low of $142.02 and a fifty-two week high of $191.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.52.

ExlService’s stock is going to split on the morning of Wednesday, August 2nd. The 5-1 split was announced on Thursday, July 13th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, August 1st.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $400.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.55 million. ExlService had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 23.88%. Analysts anticipate that ExlService will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ExlService news, Director Anne Elizabeth Minto sold 557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $85,076.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,533 shares in the company, valued at $386,890.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ExlService news, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 1,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.11, for a total value of $249,710.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,843 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,796.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Elizabeth Minto sold 557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $85,076.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,533 shares in the company, valued at $386,890.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 1.2% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 16.7% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 91,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,870,000 after purchasing an additional 13,160 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 28.1% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 1.0% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 16.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

