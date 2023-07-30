EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $27.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 128.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on EYPT. StockNews.com lowered shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.84 on Friday. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $12.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.11 million, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.25.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EYPT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.09. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 257.44% and a negative return on equity of 70.70%. The business had revenue of $7.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 46.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 99.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with serious eye disorders in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. Its commercial products include YUTIQ for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU for the treatment of postoperative inflammation.

