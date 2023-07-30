Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 207,357 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 114,122 shares.The stock last traded at $42.37 and had previously closed at $41.46.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $682.13 million, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.25.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCOM. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 16,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 221.8% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter.

About Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

